Sutin presses ahead with annual reshuffle

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang yesterday pressed ahead with the annual military reshuffle, although it remains unclear if he will retain his post in the new cabinet led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Mr Sutin held the first reshuffle meeting with the defence permanent secretary and leaders of the three branches of the armed forces who personally handed the lists to the Defence Ministry. The reshuffle must be completed by Sept 15.

Gen Sanitchanok Sangkhachan, defence permanent secretary and secretary of the Defence Council, received the lists and will call a board meeting next week.

Mr Sutin said yesterday that although he wants the matter handled by the new government, he cannot afford to wait because the list must be forwarded for royal endorsement by Sept 15.

He said the annual reshuffle is expected to be finalised by Sept 10.

A source close to the Defence Ministry said army chief Charoenchai Hintao has nominated army chief-of-staff Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk as his replacement. If appointed, Gen Pana will stay in the top post until 2027.

Gen Pana is a member of the so-called red-rim soldier fraternity, specially trained to serve as Royal Guards. Those who pass the elite training course are given a T-shirt with a red rim to signify their completion of the programme. He served as commander of the First Army before he was made the army chief-of-staff.

According to the source, the most interesting part of this year's reshuffle is in Royal Thai Navy. Rumours are circulating that navy chief Adm Adoong Pan-iam has nominated special adviser, Adm Jirapol Wongwit, to succeed him.

Adm Jirapol's nomination is likely to trigger controversy due to his education background, according to the source. He graduated from a naval academy overseas and has never held key positions typically expected of a navy chief.

In 2014, former navy chief Adm Kraisorn Jansuwanich nominated Adm Narongpol na Bangchang, who graduated from a naval academy overseas. However, Adm Na Areenij was named the navy chief, triggering speculation that Adm Narongpol did not get the job because of his education background.

Three other potential candidates for the top navy job are deputy navy commander Adm Suwin Jangyodsuk, assistant navy chief Adm Chonlathis Navanugraha and navy chief-of-staff Worawut Prueksarungruang.