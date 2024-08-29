Body found in collapsed tunnel as rescue operation continues

An ambulance carries the body of a victim from the collapsed tunnel in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for a post-mortem examination on Thursday. (Photo: State Railway of Thailand's PR team)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: One trapped worker from Myanmar was found dead in a collapsed train tunnel on Thursday, as search efforts for the two remaining workers continued into the sixth day of the operation.

Rescuers from the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and a team from China's Hunan Sunshine found the body of the Myanmar truck driver at 11am, according to Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, head of the SRT governor's office.

The name of the victim could not be confirmed at this time, Mr Ekkarat said, adding that the SRT was ready to assist his family.

Two of the trapped workers are Chinese - a construction supervisor and a backhoe driver.

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum held a meeting with relevant agencies on Thursday morning to review the rescue plan.

The Disaster Response Associations Thailand (DRAT) reported that a Chinese engineering team has reinforced the structure of the collapsed tunnel for the safety of rescuers. Rocks and soil blocking the path have been cleared, and sensors have been installed at three points in the tunnel ceiling to monitor subsidence and ensure safety.

A backhoe is deployed to move rocks aside in the tunnel before sandbags are placed on top to prevent further soil and rock falls. (Photo: Nakhon Ratchasima public relations office Facebook)

On Wednesday, rescuers digging through the rubble got within about one metre of one of the three trapped workers, whose vital signs were still being detected by scanners.

The three men have been trapped since the tunnel collapsed on Saturday night. The tunnel is part of the Sino-Thai high-speed railway being built between Bangkok and Nong Khai province, which borders Laos.

The collapse started about 1.5 kilometres from the entrance of the tunnel, which is near the Khlong Khanan Chit train station in tambon Chan Thuek of Pak Chong district in Nakhon Ratchasima.