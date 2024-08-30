PM accepts Vietnam offer

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has accepted an offer to visit Vietnam by the country's premier as both sides hope to boost bilateral trade and investment cooperation opportunities.

Ms Paetongtarn revealed on her X account yesterday that she had received a call from Pham Minh Chinh congratulating her on her appointment.

In return, Ms Paetongtarn expressed her gratitude to the country for welcoming HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn during her recent visit to Vietnam.

Ms Paetongtarn also showed her intention to work closely with Mr Pham regarding bilateral cooperation, especially in such areas as trading and investment, as the two countries aim to promote their strategic partnership further.

Both prime ministers are looking forward to exploring more forms of bilateral cooperation as a means of developing such operations on a larger scale, said Ms Paetongtarn.

"I expressed my sincere appreciation to the government of Vietnam for the close relations between our two countries," she said in her post on the social media platform.

She said Mr Pham had invited her to his country for an official visit at her earliest convenience. More details on the invitation have yet to be disclosed.