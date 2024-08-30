Ministry plans to curb hazing

Supamas: Wants freshmen to be safe

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) is investigating ways to end hazing violence in the nation's universities.

MHESI Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi held a meeting yesterday with representatives from universities at the ministry.

Ms Supamas said the university representatives advised the meeting on how the ministry and the universities can work together to solve the problem of hazing violence.

All universities have begun their first semester, and first-year students are expected to participate in hazing activities known in Thai as rap nong, which means "welcoming freshmen event". In a typical rap nong, seniors often yell, coerce and force freshmen to do ridiculous or funny things to show submission and unity.

After the meeting, Ms Supamas said they had resolved to apply regulations and rules to prevent freshmen from being subjected to hazing violence.

"This is part of the ministry's attempt to help end violence inside universities," she said.

She said the university representatives agreed to ways to ensure that all freshmen would be safe from hazing violence.

"It must be clear that these activities should be done based on a student's consent, and they must be creative," she said.

"All activities must be permitted by universities, including outings. Parents of these freshmen will be allowed to observe the activities."

Ms Supamas said that violent incidents from hazing rituals have been decreasing due to the ministry's efforts to deal with the problem.

"We have already submitted a letter to all universities, asking for cooperation for zero violence inside university areas," she said. "If such a violent case resulting from hazing rituals happens, university executives should take full responsibility,'' she said.

Any students who get involved with hazing violence will need to be punished, she said.

In many hazing cases, the crime was committed against new students by senior students who claimed that it was part of the institution's traditions.

Some died or were seriously injured from these inhumane practices, Ms Supamas said.

Satean Tunyasrirat, president of Pathumwan Institute of Technology, said his institution has recently launched a model to deal with hazing violence.

Mr Satean said the model has received positive feedback amid a decline in violent cases.

He said all stakeholders, such as institute representatives, police, private sector representatives, and former students' representatives, have worked together to create a more harmonious environment in the institute.