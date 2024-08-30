Pact on closer EU ties to take effect after House gives nod

The framework agreement on the EU-Thailand Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) yesterday won unanimous endorsement by the Thai parliament and is due to come into force in 30 days.

The agreement received 612 votes in a joint sitting of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

On Dec 14, 2022, Thailand and the EU signed the EU-Thailand PCA in Brussels.

At that time, then-foreign minister Don Pramudwinai signed the draft with Petr Fiala, the Czech PM acting in his capacity of president of the EU Council, and Joseph Borrell, vice president of the European Commission and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The pact aims to boost political dialogue on issues of global concern and will give more scope for mutually beneficial cooperation in a wide number of policy areas including the environment, energy, climate change, transport, science and technology, trade, employment and social affairs, human rights, education, agriculture, non-proliferation, counter-terrorism, the fight against corruption and organised crime, migration and culture.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said the EU-Thailand PCA framework agreement has been prepared by both sides to form a basis for further discussions, which could lead to an expansion of EU-Thailand cooperation in the above-mentioned areas and others.

This serves as a framework to be implemented under EU-Thailand PCA bilateral, regional and international collaborations on such as trade, investment, security and justice, said the minister.

Other areas of cooperation include human rights, science and technology, innovation, climate change and maritime governance, he said. The framework also includes a manual for both sides to follow.

Nikorndej Balankura, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the EU-Thailand PCA aims to improve bilateral ties between Thailand and the 27 EU members.

The EU is Thailand's fourth-largest trade partner and sixth-largest investor, making this pact beneficial to both sides as it will help create trade and investment opportunities, especially contributing to the acceleration of Thailand EU-FTA negotiations, he said.

It is expected to make Thai business sectors more competitive, improve access to research funding sources, and bolster Thailand's role on the global stage. The MFA is now negotiating Schengen visa exemptions for Thai passport holders.