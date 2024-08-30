Two districts in Nakhon Phanom declared disaster zones

Listen to this article

Over 20,000 rai of paddy fields in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom are flooded due to the overflow of three major Mekong River tributaries. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM - Authorities have declared Na Thom and Sri Songkhram districts disaster zones following severe flooding caused by the overflow of three major Mekong River tributaries.

On Friday, the Mekong River reached nearly 11 metres, just one metre below overflow level. The rising waters caused the Nam Oun, Nam Songkhram and Nam Yam rivers to overflow, inundating more than 20,000 rai (7,907 acres) of agricultural land in both districts.

Flooding has affected 38 villages across three tambons in Sri Songkhram and 31 villages across three tambons in Na Thom, prompting provincial authorities to declare the two districts as disaster zones.

Kriartisak Phongphanas, acting director of the Nakhon Phanom marine office, led a team to inspect ferries and passenger boats operating between Thailand and Laos. He urged boat operators to enhance safety measures, ensuring all vessels are equipped with safety gear and that drivers exercise caution to prevent marine accidents.