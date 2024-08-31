Samsung sued for 'defective' Galaxy phones

The Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) and 119 consumers have filed a class action lawsuit against Thai Samsung Electronics Co after the company refused to pay compensation for defective devices.

Sophon Nurat, a division head of the TCC, said the lawsuit was filed with Bangkok's Southern Civil Court yesterday.

He said users had complained about mysterious vertical green or pink lines on phone screens in various Samsung Galaxy models. They also reported phone overheating. In some cases, the problems occurred after users installed a One UI software update, he said.

Consumers had tried to inquire with the company's service centre about the problems, and they were informed the warranties may have expired, he said.

The centre said their phones might have been dropped on the floor or the lifespan of the device expired, and the customers may have to pay 7,000-15,000 baht for repairs, Mr Sophon said.

He said the consumers had written to the company, but it had failed to elaborate or cooperate.

"The consumers feel they are being treated unfairly. They cannot use their phones properly and have to shoulder the repair costs," he said.

"The company's failure to fix the problems or compensate is deemed to violate consumers' rights."