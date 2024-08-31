Floods cut off highway in Sukhothai

Water washes away 875-metre stretch of Highway 1195 in Sawankhalok district

A section of Highway 1195 between kilometre markers 12+725 and 13+600 in Sawankhalok district of Sukhothai province was washed away by flooding on Saturday and closed to traffic. (Photo: Office of Highways 4 Facebook)

A section of Highway 1195 in Sawankhalok district of Sukhothai has been closed to traffic as flooding, triggered by days of heavy rain, washed away part of the road on Saturday.

Floods eroded a section of the road between kilometre markers 12+725 and 13+600, said Sitthichok Leemingsawat, director of the Office of Highways 4.

Motorists wanting updated information about conditions of routes and traffic can contact local highways offices or the Department of Highways 1586 hotline around the clock.

On Saturday, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai led a team of ministers and officials to inspect the flooding in Sukhothai.

So far, floods have affected 65,409 rai of land in the northern province. Damage has been reported across 43,747 rai of farmland in 168 villages of 42 tambons in seven districts — Muang, Kong Kailat, Sri Satchanalai, Sri Samrong, Sawankhalok, Sri Nakhon and Khiri Mat — with 10,016 households affected.

Related: PM confident there will be no repeat of 2011