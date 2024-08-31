Storm warning from Sunday to Tuesday

A storm forming to the east of the Philippines is likely to lead to heavy rain in many parts of Thailand from Sunday through Tuesday, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
Currently forecasters are seeing a strong low-pressure area that needs to be monitored, the department said on Saturday. As it develops, it is expected to affect the lower northern, the lower northeastern, the central region, including Bangkok and its adjacent provinces and the east from Sept 1-3.
Floods and runoff since Aug 16 have affected 23 provinces, notably including Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Nan, Lamphun, Lampang and Phrae, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.
In total, 102 districts, 419 tambons and 2,266 villages were affected.
A total of 69,093 households have seen some impact, with 22 fatalities and 19 injuries reported so far.
As of Saturday, with 4,026 households across 19 districts in four provinces continue to be affected:
- Chiang Rai: Flooding occurred in Mae Chan, Thoeng, Khun Tan, Muang, Chiang Khong, Phaya Mengrai districts, affecting 10 tambons, 20 villages and 451 households. Two deaths were reported.
- Sukhothai: Sri Satchanalai, Sawankhalok, Sri Samrong, Muang, Sri Nakhon and Kong Krailat districts were flooded, affecting 39 tambons and 104 villages with 3,483 households reporting damage. Water levels started to recede on Saturday.
- Phitsanulok: Flooding occurred in Phrom Phiram and Bang Rakam districts, affecting 3 tambons, 5 villages and 40 households. The water level is stable.
- Nong Khai: Flooding occurred in Ratana Wapi, Sri Chiang Mai, Sangkhom, Tha Bo and Muang districts, affecting 21 tambons, 100 villages and 52 households. The water level is still rising.