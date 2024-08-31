Storm warning from Sunday to Tuesday

Low-pressure area forming off Philippines likely to affect many parts of Thailand

City Hall workers prepare sandbags and hydro-fence flood barriers at Tha Ratchaworadit Pier in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

A storm forming to the east of the Philippines is likely to lead to heavy rain in many parts of Thailand from Sunday through Tuesday, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Currently forecasters are seeing a strong low-pressure area that needs to be monitored, the department said on Saturday. As it develops, it is expected to affect the lower northern, the lower northeastern, the central region, including Bangkok and its adjacent provinces and the east from Sept 1-3.

Floods and runoff since Aug 16 have affected 23 provinces, notably including Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Nan, Lamphun, Lampang and Phrae, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

In total, 102 districts, 419 tambons and 2,266 villages were affected.

A total of 69,093 households have seen some impact, with 22 fatalities and 19 injuries reported so far.

As of Saturday, with 4,026 households across 19 districts in four provinces continue to be affected: