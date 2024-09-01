Venomous bluebottle jellyfish swamp Phuket's Patong beach

A bluebottle jellyfish found on Patong beach on Saturday evening. (Photo: The Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center (Upper Andaman Sea))

PHUKET – Local authorities are warning people to be careful on Patong beach after dozens of venomous bluebottle jellyfish washed up on the shoreline.

The Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center (Upper Andaman Sea) said it received a report of venomous jellyfish off Patong beach on Saturday evening. DMCR officials and lifeguards from Patong Surf Life Saving descended on the popular beach and found 40 bluebottles in the shallow water, pushed towards the shore by strong winds. However, there had yet to be reports of stings.

The DMCR distributed warning leaflets to the public, local entrepreneurs and tourists, urging swimmers to take extra precautions to avoid being stung by the bluebottles. Lifeguards were ready to provide first aid for jellyfish stings and would keep a close eye on the presence of jellyfish in the water.

A bluebottle jellyfish sting can cause intense pain, whip-like lines and sores on areas of skin touched by the jellyfish tentacles. For first aid, experts suggest washing the sting site with seawater and immersing the affected area in hot water (as in a hot shower) for 20 minutes, or covering it with a dry cold pack for pain relief. Vinegar should not be used, they say.