Licence in Chinese ad 'issued lawfully'

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) says the Chinese tourist who was seen holding a Thai driver's licence in an online post, advertising "fast-track" services for official documents on a Chinese e-commerce platform, obtained her licence legally.

The advertisement on the Xiaohongshu platform caused outrage in Thailand after it was reposted online by a Thai social media user, who claimed the woman in the picture was able to secure a Thai driver's licence in Chiang Mai without having to go through any theory training or practical test.

The DLT on Sunday said the woman had lawfully obtained her licence at a DLT office in Chiang Mai, but her picture was used without her consent to advertise the illegal service.

The department urged foreign visitors not to fall for such advertisements, as they may have been posted by scammers. It noted several fraudulent pages have used the department's logo or images of legitimate licence holders to fool victims into giving up private information or paying much higher prices for official services.

Those who wish to obtain a driver's licence must go through the required process, which includes document verification, physical examination, and a driving test by themselves. A motorcycle licence costs 105 baht, while a licence for a car costs 205 baht, it said.

Manop Phutthawong, the Chiang Mai Provincial Transport office chief, said the woman came to apply for a licence at the office on Aug 21. She came alone and followed all the necessary procedures.

He added the office only had to verify her documents before issuing her a Thai licence since she was already carrying a valid Chinese driver's licence.