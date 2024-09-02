Russian, Ukrainian caught illegally renting out vehicles

Police impound the rental car during the arrest on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani on Sunday. (Photo supplied)

SURAT THANI: An elderly Russian and a young Ukrainian man were arrested on Sunday for illegally offering vehcles for rent on Koh Phangan island.

Tourist police and local officials arrested the 60-year-old Russian man at an unregistered house, and impounded a Mazda CX-3 car, in Moo 1 village. The 18-year-old Ukrainian was apprehended at a hotel parking lot, and a motorcycle impounded.

According to police, the Russian admitted offering the car for lease on the Telegram chat app and charging 15,000 baht per month. The car was registered in Surat Thani. His clients were Russians.

The Ukrainian said he was a student and wanted to generate income through renting out a Yamaha Xmax motorcycle registered in Lop Buri province. He also used the Telegram app. He charged clients from 399-10,000 baht, depending on the rental period.

Both were charged with working in Thailand without a permit.