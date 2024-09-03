'Hearing time up' for 4th city plan

Listen to this article

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will not extend the public hearing for its fourth city plan revision, saying Bangkok residents from all six district groups have already submitted their opinions, and the plan will be in effect late next year.

The fourth draft of BMA's Bangkok City Plan has drawn criticism from many civil society organisations. They claim the plan will do little to nothing to solve the capital's many woes, including chronic traffic congestion, poor water management, and the lack of living space for the poor. Furthermore, they said, the public was not consulted throughout the process.

According to deputy Bangkok governor Wisanu Subsompon, most concerns voiced by Bangkok residents relate to changes to the city's colour-based zoning, land expropriation rules, as well as the lack of open public spaces.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt had already extended the timeframe for the public hearing twice, from Dec 23, 2023, to Jan 22, 2024, and again from Feb 29 to Aug 30, to give all stakeholders enough time to consider the revised plan thoroughly and voice their suggestions, he said.

As such, the BMA resolved not to extend the hearing again, as enough residents have expressed their opinions.

Mr Wisanu said the next step is for BMA's Department of City Planning and Urban Development to consider their opinions and present them to the BMA's advisory committee on city planning and the Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning for approval.

After that, those affected by the revised blueprint will be allowed to file their complaints, which will be considered by the provincial urban planning commission.

He hoped the revised city plan could be published in the Royal Gazette by the end of next year.

Previously, several organisations, including Thailand Consumers Council (TCC), the Foundation for Consumers, and the Society for the Conservation of National Treasure and Environment (Sconte), along with a group of residents affected by the revised plan, petitioned Mr Chadchart to ditch the plan, saying it violates the law and human rights.

TCC Secretary-General Saree Aungsomwang said that the plan does nothing to solve the issues that affect the quality of life of residents of the capital.

She said if the BMA fails to adjust the plan within 30 days, the council will seek legal action against the BMA.