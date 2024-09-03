Old Phuket town among 49 sites at risk of flooding, landslips

The old quarter of Phuket during flooding on Oct 16, 2023, after heavy rain across the island. (Photo: Phuket PR office Facebook)

PHUKET: Old Phuket town is among 49 places deemed vulnerable to flash floods or landslides, the Mineral Resources Department said on Tuesday as the tourist island battened down for another dose of bad weather.

The department identified 49 "risk villages" including the old quarter and the Chartered Bank community, both popular sites in Muang district.

The agency used a mathematical model and geographic data to pinpoint villages and communities at greatest risk of flooding or landslides.

On Aug 23, heavy rain resulted in landslides that killed 13 people, injured 19 others and damaged more than 50 houses. Officials blamed the clearing of trees on Nak Koet hilltop to make way for a giant statue known as the Big Buddha.

With more heavy rain and rough seas forecast through to Saturday, Phuket governor Sophon Suwannarat has ordered all agencies to prepare for possible flash floods, runoff and landslides.