Toxic booze death toll rises to 8

Six stricken drinkers still in hospital, 5 on respirators

Medical Services officials observe a moonshine methanol victim admitted to Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital in Bangkok on Aug 24. (Photo: Dept of Medical Services)

Another person has died after drinking methanol moonshine purchased from stalls in northern Bangkok, lifting the toll to eight with six imbibers still in hospital.

The eighth victim was reported pronounced dead about 6.30pm on Monday at a hospital in Saphan Sung district.

Forty-four people fell ill after drinking deadly moonshine made from methanol allegedly supplied by two brothers aged 44 and 46 years.

A 49-year-old woman reportedly bought what she thought was alcohol from the two men, and used it make liquor using her dead father’s formula. She supplied it to many stalls in northern Bangkok selling ya dong.

Public hospitals began admitting victims of the lethal liquor on Aug 22. Since then, the death toll has risen steadily. Health officials closed down stalls selling the toxic booze in Khlong Sam Wa, Lat Krabang, Min Buri, Nong Chok and Prawet districts of Bangkok.

Six victims remained in hospitals on Tuesday. Five of them were dependent on respirators. Thirty others have been discharged from hospitals.

Victims suffered sympoms including fatigue, breathing difficulty, visual impairment, dizziness, nausea and vomiting. Many required kidney dialysis.