Phuket court finds Swiss 'beach bully' innocent of kicking doctor

Urs Fehr and his wife Khanuengnit during a press conference at the Phuket provincial hall on March 1. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Phuket Kwaeng Court on Tuesday reportedly acquitted a Swiss man charged with kicking a woman doctor sitting on steps leading down to the beach outside his villa in February.

The court gave the benefit of doubt to Urs Fehr, 45. No further details of the ruling were available.

Mr Fehr was accused of kicking Dr Thandao Chandam, 26, in the back while she and a friend were watching the full moon while sitting on steps at Yamu beach, next to his rented seaside villa, in Thalang district on Feb 24.

Shortly after the incident, the Swiss man and his Thai wife apologised. The couple said they thought the doctor was trespassing on their property, and as they approached the doctor Mr Fehr had slipped on the steps and accidentally dealt her a blow.

It was found out later that the steps to the beach were not part of the rented villa, and were in fact built illegally. The steps were then demolished.

The incident caused an uproar, splashed across social and mainstream media. Local residents rallied and demanded Mr Fehr's expulsion and immigration police revoked his visa, considering him a threat to society. Mr Fehr appealed against the revocation.

He was also fined over a road rage incident with an ambulance driver, and his elephant foundation's licence was investigated. Authorities also revoked licences for a pistol and a rifle registered to Mr Fehr and his elephant foundation.

On Tuesday, Phuket Kwaeng court reportedly found him not guilty of the incident that sparked the furore.

Dr Thandao's father, Kasem Chandam, confirmed that the court found in the defendant's favour. He said his daughter was upset by the ruling. Her lawyers would request a full copy of the court's judgement in the next few days.