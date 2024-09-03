Starved dead whale choked on garbage

Lifeguards with the dead dwarf whale at Bang Tao beach in Phuket on Monday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET - A pregnant whale found dead on a beach in Phuket on Monday had choked to death after ingesting large amounts of floating garbage.

The dead whale was found on Bang Tao beach in tambon Choeng Thale of Thalang district on Monday morning.

The Upper Andaman Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre said it was a fully grown 2.24-metre-long female Dwarf Sperm Whale.

It was found to be pregnant, carrying a 50-centimetre-long male calf.

Vets said there were abrasions on the head and along the sides, believed caused when it was stranded. They said the whale had choked to death. Air bubbles and fluid were found stuck in its respiratory system.

An examination of its digestive system revealed kilogrammes of waste in its stomach - including discarded straws, plastic bags and rope.

They said the whale was weak from lack of food. The large amount of marine waste in its stomach meant it was unable to eat normally.

Plastic waste found in the whale's stomach. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)