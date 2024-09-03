Phairach set to be Thailand's new Attorney General

The proposed appointment of 64-year-old Phairach Pornsomboonsiri as the new Attorney General on Tuesday was approved by the Senate, with 184 votes in favour.

Two senators voted against the proposed appointment of Mr Phairach while nine abstained from voting.

Mr Phairach, who is now in line to replace outgoing Attorney General Amnat Jedcharoenruk on Sept 30, is now awaiting royal endorsement of the switch.

Born on Jan 27, 1960, Mr Phairach graduated from Chulalongkorn University with a Bachelor’s degree in Law (First Class Honours) in 1980.

He then passed the Thai bar in 1982 and graduated with a Master of Law from Tulane University in 1983.