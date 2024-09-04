Govt’s content blocking soars

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry (DES) has blocked 138,660 attempts to access illicit social media pages and website URLs during the past 11 months, an 11-fold increase over the same period last year.

Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said the ministry has focused on combating cybercrime, particularly by stifling access to illicit social media platforms, pages, and URLs. An operations team has been established to check, oversee, and improve site blocking.

Statistics show that between Oct 1, 2023, and Aug 31, 2024, the DES blocked 138,660 illicit social media pages and URLs, up from 12,611 in the same period the year before.

Fraud was the most common cybercrime, and the ministry blocked 47,471 page views, nearly eight times more than during the same period last year. Additionally, 11,948 access attempts were blocked for pornographic content.