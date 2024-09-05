Typhoon Yagi to affect North, Northeast

A woman sweeps mud off the street, in the aftermath of the then Tropical Storm Yagi, locally known as Enteng, in Pilila, Rizal province, Philippines, on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

Weathermen warn of heavy downpours in the North and Northeast this weekend as Typhoon Yagi is expected to reach upper Vietnam on Friday or Saturday.

Thanasit Iam-ananchai, acting director-general of the Meteorological Department, said on Thursday that the typhoon was moving slowly westward from the upper South China Sea.

With winds near its centre reaching 185 kilometres per hour, the storm will pass Hainan and make landfall in northern Vietnam by Friday or Saturday before gradually weakening.

As a result, heavy rain and windstorms are expected in the North and upper Northeast on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr Thanasit said that the monsoon will bring heavy rains to parts of the East and the western coast of the South on Thursday and Friday, warning residents of potential flash floods and runoffs.

Small boats are advised to remain ashore along the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand until Sunday.