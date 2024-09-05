Organ donor status on licences updated

The updated driver’s licence features a bigger Red Cross emblem with the term “organ donor” at the top right if the holder is a registered donor. (Photo: Thai Red Cross Organ Donation Centre Facebook)

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is updating driver’s licences so that they clearly state whether the holder is an organ donor.

According to an announcement in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday, the new look took effect on Aug 7, replacing a version that was introduced on Jan 29, 2021.

All driver’s licences issued before Aug 7 this year remain valid until their expiration date, the department said.

The updated licence features a bigger Red Cross emblem with the term “organ donor” at the top right if the holder is a registered donor. The earlier licence had a smaller emblem with no text.

Jirut Wisanjit, the department’s director-general, said the announcement was in line with a memorandum of understanding signed with the Red Cross Organisation on Aug 9.

Mr Jirut said drivers can submit donation forms to local DLT offices to obtain the Red Cross sign on their licences.