Appeal court tosses case against anti-Prayut protester

Wantana “Pa Na” O-thong shaved her head in protest after her arrest during a visit by then-PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to Ratchaburi in March 2023. (Photo: TLHR)

An appeal court has dismissed a case against a Ratchaburi woman who was roughed up by police and security officers during a visit to the province by then-prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The Court of Appeal Region 7 said the treatment of Wantana O-thong during the incident in March 2023 violated people’s freedom of expression under the constitution, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said on Thursday.

Their handling of the woman was disproportionate in light of her age — 62 at the time of the incident. They must be more careful and act in a manner appropriate to the defendant’s status, the court said in overturning a lower-court ruling.

The court of first instance had sentenced Ms Wantana to 6 months and 10 days without suspension for resisting officials, refusing to comply with authorities and causing a public disturbance.

The appeal court said it disagreed with the decision. The defendant’s appeal was upheld and the charges against her were dismissed.

Ms Wantana filed a complaint against Gen Prayut’s security detail, accusing them of assaulting her during the premier’s visit to Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi on March 13, 2023.

She said she was dragged away by uniformed and plainclothes personnel from the roadside where she had been waiting to air her complaints about the economy to Gen Prayut.

Video that went viral on social media showed two female police officers in uniform pulling her away while another officer used an umbrella in an attempt to shield her from public view. At one point her mouth was gagged.

Ms Wantana maintained at the time that a few women who had been standing alongside her were government opponents. They might have used foul language as the prime minister’s motorcade was passing, but she did not, she said. She also insisted she was not protesting but merely voicing her complaints.

Ms Wantana stood in the 2019 general election in in Constituency 4 of Ratchaburi for the Puea Chart Party, allied with Pheu Thai Party.