Pattaya approves monorail plan

Final public hearing held on 11km line expected to pave way for more development

An artist’s impression shows the Pattaya monorail, on which construction is expected to start in 2027.

Pattaya City Has has approved the plan to build an 11-kilometre monorail line that will run from the Thap Phraya intersection on the city’s west side to Nong Mai Kaen in the east.

At the last public hearing for the proposed Purple Line monorail system on Wednesday, participants approved the format and blueprint, as well as the environmental impact study for the second phase of the system.

The hearing was chaired by Phutthaset Charoenphat, director of the city’s traffic and transport division.

According to the feasibility study, the monorail, despite its high construction costs and maintenance fees, is best suited for the city due to its minimal structural footprint.

The monorail system will pave the way for future urban developments, the study added.

The construction of the Purple Line, which will link the Thap Phraya intersection to Nong Mai Kaen, both in Nong Prue subdistrict of Bang Lamung district, will be divided into two parts.

The route will comprise 12 stations located 800 to 1,000 metres apart from each other, along Nong Mai Kaen Road, Phon Prapha Nimit Road, Pattaya Klang Road and Pattaya Sai 3 Road before ending at the Thap Phraya Intersection.

City Hall is expected to expropriate 635 land plots, totalling 64 rai, along the construction zone. The expropriation will also affect at least 461 buildings in the area.

The city will look to apply the public-private partnership investment model for the monorail system. Construction is expected to start in 2027.