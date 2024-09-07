Belgian tourist’s body found in Mae Hong Son creek

No signs of struggle found near bicycle used by woman, who appears to have drowned

Police and rescuers search for a missing Belgian tourist in Pai, Mae Hong Son. Her body was discovered near a creek on Saturday. (Photos: Mae Hong Son Muang Sam Mok)

A Belgian tourist who went missing in Pai district of Mae Hong Son province was found dead on Saturday, apparently having drowned in a local stream.

Tourist Police joined with officers from the Pai station and rescue workers on Friday after receiving reports that 28-year-old Cloe Ferari had disappeared while riding her bicycle.

After authorities announced that they were searching for her, a local resident reported finding her bicycle parked along the path to the Mae Yen waterfall, about 7km east of Pai town.

Heavy rain and forest runoff hindered search efforts, and authorities were only able to resume their search at 10am on Saturday.

A bicycle left by the Belgian tourist near the Mae Yen waterfall in Pai, Mae Hong Son.

Following the woman’s anticipated route from the bicycle, the search team discovered her clothes alongside Mae Yen creek. After water was released downstream, the tourist’s body was located.

Immigration officers and rescue workers have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and are coordinating with the Belgian embassy.

Pai district chief Anek Pantayom reported that there were no signs of a struggle near the bicycle.

It appeared that the tourist had left her accommodation voluntarily, as she did not take her personal belongings or shoes with her.