Businesses cash in on flap over army mess trays

Kitchenware firms say their meal trays meet army specs but cost 30% less

Zebra Group and Seagull have launched promotions for stainless steel mess trays that meet army specifications but cost less than the 520 baht the army paid.

Two popular kitchenware brands have announced promotions offering stainless steel meal trays made from high-quality materials comparable to Royal Thai Army specifications, but at prices around 30% lower.

Zebra Group and Seagull have seized a marketing opportunity following a flap in parliament over 10,000 mess trays that an opposition MP says the army bought at inflated prices.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn of the People’s Party was the first to raise questions about the procurement by the Army Ordnance Department. He said the cost of 520 baht each was very high compared to standard market alternatives.

In a social media post, Zebra Group on Friday advertised a six-compartment tray for 355 baht, touting its durability and safety. It said the tray is made from food-grade SUS 304 stainless steel — as specified by the army — and is easy to clean. The product features generous dimensions of 29 centimetres wide, 39cm long and 2.5cm deep.

Seagull announced via online shopping applications that it is selling an SUS 304 tray, sized at 28.8 x 39.2 x 6 cm with six compartments, for 360 baht, which is its regular price and not part of a promotional offer.

The army, responding to Mr Wiroj, explained that its SUS 304 trays are 0.8 millimetres thick to ensure strength and durability for daily use, even on remote bases. They said standard 201-grade stainless steel trays are thinner (0.5mm) and less suitable for military needs.

The army claimed that the lowest bid it received for its trays was 520 baht each, which was close to the prices charged by competing brands, including Zebra’s promotional price of 515 baht and Seagull’s discounted price of 520 baht.

Zebra’s standard price for a tray similar to what the army wanted is 650 baht, said an army spokesman, while Seagull charges 619 baht.

The armed forces insisted that it ensured fair competition during procurement and that its trays meet specific durability and safety standards required for military applications.

During this week’s parliamentary session on the annual budget, Mr Wiroj commented that while the army’s trays are slightly larger than typical models, they do not align with soldiers’ actual meal needs, likening them to “ritual offerings”.

He suggested that the military should instead allocate more funds towards improving soldiers’ meals.

He also questioned whether the winning bidder was a licensed kitchenware supplier or a middleman — as is common with military procurement — who intended to source the trays from established firms.