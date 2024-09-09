Thai-Chinese train contract awaits PM nod

A replica of a high-speed train for the planned Thai-Sino line connecting Bangkok to the Northeast. (File photo)

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote is seeking approval from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra of the State Railway of Thailand’s (SRT) intent to sign one of the last two construction contracts in the first phase of the long-delayed Thai-Chinese high-speed train project.

Contract 4-5 for the construction of a 13.3-kilometre section of the first phase project has already been awarded to Boonchai Panich Co via bidding, according to the minister.

However, he said the contract signing has been held back due to an issue regarding the site of its Ayutthaya Station, located 1.5km from the Ayutthaya Historical Park. Even though this section's planned route will not cut through or be adjacent to the Unesco World Heritage site, its proximity has sparked public concern.

According to Mr Surapong, it prompted the SRT to seek consultations with Unesco and the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (Onep) to conduct a Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) on the construction plan. The assessment has been completed, and an HIA report has been submitted to Unesco for consideration.

Mr Surapong said the SRT has also agreed to reduce the height of the elevated high-speed train track in this section from 19 metres to 17m.

However, the SRT will not consider moving the planned route further away because it will result in a substantial increase in budget and cause the construction to be delayed by another 10 years, he said.

He said the SRT had responded adequately to Unesco’s recommendation and could not afford to delay the 9.91-billion-baht planned construction while waiting for Unesco’s final opinion on the HIA study.

He said the SRT wants the construction contract signed with the selected contractor by October, which requires the PM’s approval. He added he would seek to talk with Ms Paetongtarn on the matter as soon as possible.

“No matter how Unesco’s final opinion on this matter will turn, the high-speed train project will have to proceed with its initial construction plan. No relocations,” he said.