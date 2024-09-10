Rakesh Saxena freed from jail, will be deported

Listen to this article

Rakesh Saxena arrives at the Bangkok South Criminal Court in June 2012. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Police have detained Bangkok Bank of Commerce (BBC) collapse kingpin Rakesh Saxena following his release from prison and he will be deported.

The bank's collapse through mismanagement of huge under-collateralised loans in 1995 marked the start of the Asian "Tom Yam Kung" financial crisis.

A source said economic crime suppression police received 72-year-old Saxena, an Indian national, from the Medical Correctional Institution on Monday and took him to Police General Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, they were coordinating with India to arrange his deportation.

Saxena was born in Indore city in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. He was convicted of embezzlement from 1994 to 1996 while an adviser to the late Krirkkiat Jalichandra, then president of the BBC.

The embezzlement was estimated at US$75 million. He was charged in 1996 following the collapse of the BBC in 1995.

The embezzlement contributed to the bank's failure, which precipitated the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

Saxena fled to Canada and was arrested there in July 1996.

After a lengthy extradition battle, a Canadian court rejected his objection to the extradition in November 2008 and he was eventually returned to stand trial in Thailand.

In June 2012, the Bangkok South Criminal Court sentenced him to 10 years in prison, and ordered him to pay a fine of one million baht and return 1.13 billion baht to the bank in connection with illicit loans granted to City Trading Corp totalling 1.6 billion baht.

In September 2022 the Supreme Court upheld the lower court ruling and sentenced him to a total of 335 years in prison, fined him 33.5 million baht and ordered him to return about 2 billion baht to damaged parties in three cases brought under the Securities and Exchange Commission Act. By law, his real sentence was capped at 20 years.

After serving 15 years, he was granted royal clemency on the occasion of the sixth-cycle birthday of His Majesty the King on July 28 this year.

A source at the Department of Corrections said Saxena had been detained initially at Bangkok Remand Prison pending trial and later moved to Klong Prem Central Prison. Due to age-related illness, he was moved to the Medical Correctional Institution and remained there until his release on Monday, Sept 9.