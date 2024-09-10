Bangkok opens 50th food bank centre

Listen to this article

People browse at a food bank in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung district on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Bangkok Food Bank opened its targeted 50th centre on Monday, in Saphan Sung district, and has already provided more tha two million meals to people suffering hardship.

City governor Chadchart Sittipun presided over the opening ceremony of the 50th food bank centre at the Saphan Sung district office, accomplishing the project’s goal of a centre in each district of Bangkok.

Accordng to the Bangkok Food Bank website, it collects surplus food and distributes it to vulnerable people for free in a minimart-like format where recipients can choose the products they want.

The project has already provided over two million meals, or about 500,000 kilogrammes of food, to vulnerable groups of people registered in each district, Mr Chadchart said.

The project has led to a large reduction in the amount of wasted food since it first started in October 2022.

“To maintain the project’s sustainability, we must have the trust of the people who donate to the bank, that their donation will reach the hands of people who need it,” the governor said.

“We also allow people to investigate the process... . This project is not just about Chadchart, but is about cooperation by all sectors,” he said.

There were still many people in Bangkok with no access to proper food, while half of all food produced was considered surplus, he said. This project aimed to be the centre for transferring this food, and other items, to those in need.

People who wish to donate or get help can find their nearest centre via the website BKK Food Bank - Greener Bangkok, or by contacting any district office.