Authorities probe gamblers’ Line accounts

Gambling chips are seized following a raid on a casino in Nonthaburi in March. (Photo: Department of Provincial Administration)

More than 4,000 official Line accounts linked to illegal online gambling websites have been targeted for closure with users liable for criminal punishment, according to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.

The ministry has asked the operator of the country’s most popular chat app, with 54 million users, to take down the accounts following online surveillance by authorities and Line Thailand from Feb 24 to Aug 9.

The crackdown was aimed at preventing gamblers from using the platform to promote links to illegal online gambling websites.

Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said on Tuesday that the Line app provides an ideal tool for gambling website owners to reach their target groups.

Aside from illegal online gambling, many official Line accounts had also been used by other criminal groups, such as online scammers, to reach their prospective victims, he said.

Of the 4,136 accounts uncovered in the crackdown, 2,532 contained short videos advertising gambling websites, and the rest were offered as access points to them.

Mr Prasert said the official accounts were the main communication channel between gambling organisers and their clients.

He also warned members of the public against getting involved, directly or indirectly, with illegal gambling activities and online scamming.

Gamblers are liable for a maximum of three years in prison and/or a fine of up to 5,000 baht.