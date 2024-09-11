Witthaya to head NACC

Witthaya Akhompitak has been chosen as acting chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to replace Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit who retired on Monday.

According to the NACC, the decision was made in accordance with Section 19 of the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption, which stipulates that if there is no chairperson or if the chairperson is unable to perform their duties, a commissioner may be selected to act in place of the chairperson until a new one is appointed.

In the NACC meeting, a vote was held among the six current commissioners, with a result of 5 to 1 in favour of Mr Witthaya to serve as acting chairperson.

His term will end in December after having served for nine years.

"After Pol Gen Watcharapol stepped down from his position, Mr Witthaya, who is the most senior member, will act as acting president for now. However, he will retire at the end of this year," a source said.

Mr Witthaya, who has served as the NACC's secretary-general, graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Ramkhamhaeng University and a Master's degree in Public Administration from Pathumthani University.

He began his career at the Ministry of Interior before transferring to the NACC in 1982.

Mr Witthaya was previously an unsuccessful candidate for the position of an NACC commissioner but was eventually appointed after applying for a second time.