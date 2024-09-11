B8bn annual fund for flat rate fare plan

The Transport Ministry plans to finance its 20-baht flat fee policy for all electric rail services in Bangkok with an annual budget of 8 billion baht.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit on Tuesday said a working team will be established to speed up the implementation of the policy to cap the maximum fare for all electric rail services in Bangkok and its surrounding areas at 20 baht by September 2025.

This aims to help reduce the cost of living for the public.

Since Oct 16 last year, the ministry has piloted the scheme on two lines: the Red Line commuter trains on the Bang Sue-Rangsit and Bang Sue-Taling Chan sections and the MRT Purple Line on the Tao Poon-Bang Yai section. Both have seen a continuous rise in passengers, he said.

Mr Suriya added that having a designated team to monitor and follow up on details will help the work, including pushing for a draft law on a joint-ticketing system and cultivating funds to support it, to move forward faster.

He added that the joint-ticketing system, in particular, must be implemented by September next year to support the policy and reduce limitations from existing concession contracts.

Currently, the progress of the draft law may be deferred by about a month due to the change in government.

Mr Suriya said that the law takes time to come into effect as it must go through several processes, including legal review by the Council of State.

It is estimated it will take four months to finish the review, so Mr Suriya said he has requested the process be sped up to meet the target date.

In addition, the draft will need approval from the new cabinet and both the House of Representatives and the Senate before being submitted for royal endorsement and enforcement.

He also expressed confidence that the 20-baht flat fee could be implemented by next September, as previously announced.

According to the Department of Rail Transport, this policy requires approximately eight billion baht per year or a total of 16 billion baht within the remaining two years of the government's term.

Initially, funding will come from the income share of the MRT Blue Line, which amounts to about 15 billion baht. Its operator, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, has agreed. Mr Suriya also said funds will be sought from other sources, including the Energy Conservation Fund.