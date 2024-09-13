Expo to unveil latest in sustainability

Tongjai Thanachanan, director of the Sustainability Expo 2024 organising committee, reveals this year's theme of 'Sufficiency for Sustainability' at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on Thursday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Sustainability Expo 2024 (SX 2024), touted as the largest such event in the Asean region, will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center from Sept 27 to Oct 6.

Tongjai Thanachanan, SX director, told the media on Thursday the annual event highlighting sustainability trends and innovations will be held for a fifth consecutive year, this time under the theme "Sufficiency for Sustainability".

Ms Tongjai said the event was inspired by the first speech His Majesty the King delivered upon his coronation on May 4, 2019.

"I shall continue, preserve, and build upon [the royal legacy] and shall reign with righteousness for the benefit and happiness of the people forever," His Majesty the King said in his first royal command, which set forth his intentions about how he would reign.

The speech showed he was determined to carry on with royal initiatives by his father -- His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.

Ms Tongjai added the event also follows the sufficiency economy philosophy initiated by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.

"The event will serve as a platform for cooperation on sustainability among leading regional and global organisations to present knowledge, ideas, innovative trends to push for action and change," she said.

SX 2024 will be co-hosted by its co-founders: Thai Beverage, Frasers Property, PTT Plc, Siam Cement Group (SCG) and Thai Union Group, with the support of the Thailand Supply Chain Network.

The event is based on the B2C2B (Business-to-Consumer-to-Business) approach, which puts consumers at the core of sustainability efforts.

About 270 regional and global sustainable business networks and more than 600 guest speakers and experts from around the world have been invited to take part, Ms Tongjai said.

The expo features 10 zones, including "SEP Inspiration" to share sufficiency economy philosophy ideas; "Better Me" to help people learn to live happily with others from different generations and update food trends; and "Better Living" to promote activities or projects by leading companies focusing on a clean environment and circular economy.

Among the other attractions, there are also a Kids Zone with activities to boost children's skills and imagination; SX marketplace with more than 280 shops selling sustainable products; SX department store where participants can donate unwanted items to others and shop for second-hand products; and a B2B Event for seminars and business matching.