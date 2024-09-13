Moo Deng a global media sensation

Listen to this article

Baby hippo Moo Deng is fast going global, with fans finding all kinds of ways to worship her online. (Photo: Khao Kheow Open Zoo Facebook)

Moo Deng, the two-month-old pygmy hippopotamus at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, is becoming a global media sensation and drawing a growing legion of international fans.

Time magazine on Friday published a glowing tribute, saying Moo Deng had captured the hearts of millions of internet users who had watched videos of her playful nature when being sprayed with water, carried by zookeepers or simply just lying in the sun.

“Meet Viral Baby Hippo Moo Deng: She’s an Icon” the Time headline proclaimed. “She’s a Legend, and She Is the Moment”, said the subheading on the feature accompanied by copious tweets and videos.

Moo Deng has also been covered by the Guardian, the BBC, the Straits Times of Singapore and several Japanese television channels, including Fuji Television and ANN.

Fans in Japan have been producing streams of images of the young hippo, with some baking cakes in her image and others producing artwork to display her features.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has also rushed to produce shirts and shorts bearing her image so fans can buy them online, and a fan club keeps track of her activities through frequent posts and updates.

According to zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi, Moo Deng spends most of her time sleeping except during bath time, which is between 8am and 9am, and her mother’s feeding time at 2pm.

He also urged visitors not to throw any objects at the little hippo if she is sleeping, in order to keep her safe. The zoo has installed CCTV cameras around the enclosures and would consider legal action to protect its wards, he added.