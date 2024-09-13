Australian rape suspect arrested on Koh Phangan

SURAT THANI: A 62-year-old Australian man has been arrested on Koh Phangan in connection with 15 sexual abuse and rape cases in his country.
Police arrested Helio Taiyang Richardson at a resort on the tourist island on Thursday after receiving an Interpol red notice for him.
Mr Richardson is accused of multiple sexual assaults and rapes in a total of 15 cases in Australia dating back to 2017.
Police said he entered Thailand on June 16 with a tourist visa that he renewed for another 30 days, which expired on Aug 15. He had also applied for a retirement visa but that decision was put on hold after Immigration police received the red notice from Interpol.
Mr Richardson will be deported to Australia for prosecution, police said.