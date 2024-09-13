Australian rape suspect arrested on Koh Phangan

62-year-old will be deported to face multiple charges in home country

Immigration officers question an Australian man on Koh Phangan on Thursday following his arrest on an international warrant in connection with multiple sexual assaults and rapes in his home country. (Photo: Surapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A 62-year-old Australian man has been arrested on Koh Phangan in connection with 15 sexual abuse and rape cases in his country.

Police arrested Helio Taiyang Richardson at a resort on the tourist island on Thursday after receiving an Interpol red notice for him.

Mr Richardson is accused of multiple sexual assaults and rapes in a total of 15 cases in Australia dating back to 2017.

Police said he entered Thailand on June 16 with a tourist visa that he renewed for another 30 days, which expired on Aug 15. He had also applied for a retirement visa but that decision was put on hold after Immigration police received the red notice from Interpol.

Mr Richardson will be deported to Australia for prosecution, police said.