Couple accused of abusing underage Shan labourers

Six young workers rescued after raid on house in Bangkok

Authorities conduct a raid on a house in Lak Si district of Bangkok on Saturday, following reports of a couple accused of exploiting child labour. (Photos: Pracha Chuen Police)

A couple in the Pracha Chuen area of Bangkok have been arrested on suspicion of exploiting minors from Shan state in Myanmar for forced labour.

On Saturday morning, officials from the Department of Provincial Administration, together with Pracha Chuen police officers, raided a house on Ngamwongwan Road in Lak Si district, resulting in the arrests of two individuals identified only as Golf, 35, and A, 33.

The Human Rights and Development Foundation (HRDF) accused the couple of coercing minors from Shan state into working for their Mala food business, which operates from 6.30pm to 4am.

About two months ago, the couple reportedly contacted the mother of two young girls, claiming they needed assistance. However, she later learned that the girls had had their mobile phones confiscated and were cut off from all communication with her.

After the girls had worked for several months, the mother reported receiving only 5,000 baht in payment. Concerned for her daughters’ safety, she reached out to authorities for help.

According to investigators, there were six foreign workers, aged between 12 and 18, at the house. Authorities also discovered a 9-millimetre pistol, three BB guns and the confiscated mobile phones during the raid.

A 9mm handgun is among the items seized in the raid.

The children reported that the couple used leashes to restrain their legs and often physically assaulted them when they were unable to work. When the children fell ill, the couple allegedly forced them to bathe against their will.

The couple face multiple charges, including forced labour, child labour, human trafficking and statutory rape. Police said Golf acknowledged a previous charge of soliciting a child in 2023.

All six workers are currently being questioned, with the underage individuals set to be placed in protective custody while legal proceedings continue.