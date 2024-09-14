Insurgents suspected in Songkhla bombing, fire

Flames rise from the Ban Nod tambon administration office in Saba Yoi district of Songkhla in the early hours of Saturday. A nearby ATM booth was blown up in a suspected insurgent attack. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA - Insurgents are suspected in the bombing of an ATM booth and a fire at a local government office in Saba Yoi district of this southern province in the early hours of Saturday. No injuries were reported.

The bomb exploded at an ATM booth in front of the Ban Nod tambon administration organisation (TAO) office, said Pol Lt Nathan Khemisaranon, who was alerted at about 1.50am on Saturday.

The office was torched at the same time. The office and some vehicles parked in the compound were damaged. Nobody was injured, said Pol Lt Nathan.

An initial investigation found that about six assailants blew up the ATM booth and then entered the TAO office to set the fire. They also fired more than 10 gunshots into the building before fleeing on three motorcycles.

Police said they believed the incidents might be the work of insurgents wanting to create unrest in the area.

The two-decade insurgency has been concentrated mainly in the neighbouring provinces of Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani, but incidents in Songkhla have become more common in recent years.