Five-minute limit set on Moo Deng visits

Crowds throng Chon Buri zoo to see baby hippo that has conquered the internet

Visitors flock to see Moo Deng, the viral pygmy hippo sensation, at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri on Saturday. (Photo: Nannalin Tiengtae)

Fans of Moo Deng, the world’s most famous baby hippo, will have a maximum of five minutes to see her, the Khao Kheow Open Zoo said on Saturday, as thousands thronged the site in Chon Buri province.

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi said the already viral popularity of the two-month-old female pygmy hippo has only grown since she was featured in Time magazine and numerous other major international media platforms.

Traffic to the zoo located about 35 kilometres northeast of Pattaya was backed up by two hours in the morning, as over 12,000 people arrived. In response, zoo staff imposed a five-minute viewing limit, with groups capped at 30 to 50 people at a time to manage the crowds.

A long line of vehicles stretches in front of the zoo, located about 35km northeast of Pattaya, as visitors wait for a chance to see Moo Deng.

To accommodate those who have seen Moo Deng, a pathway has been set up leading to other attractions, including capybaras, elephants and penguins.

The 2,000-acre facility is also preparing to launch a 24-hour livestream of its celebrity via its Zoodio live streaming channel, with the feed expected to begin next week. That sort of blanket coverage calls to mind the heyday of the TrueVisions Panda Channel starring Lin Ping more than a decade ago.

Funds generated from the sale of Moo Deng merchandise will be used to improve the zoo’s habitats. Mr Narongwit urged visitors to follow the rules and avoid disturbing animals in other enclosures.

Moo Deng enjoys a moment in the water alongside her mother in their enclosure.

Time on Friday published a lengthy tribute to Moo Deng, saying she had captured the hearts of millions of internet users who had watched videos of her playful nature when being sprayed with water, carried by zookeepers or simply relaxing in the sun.

Moo Deng, whose name means “bouncy pig” in Thai, was born on June 10 to pygmy hippo parents Jona, 25, and Tony, 24.

Moo Deng fever. (Video: FM91 Trafficpro)