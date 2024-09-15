Flooding affects about 30,000 families in 12 Thai provinces

Rescue workers from the Huk31 team from Nakhon Ratchasima province deliver necessities to flood victims in Chiang Rai province on Sunday. (Photo: Rescue Hook31)

Flooding is affecting 30,073 families in 12 provinces, mostly in the North, and is rising in some provinces, especially northeastern ones, on Sunday while weather forecasters expect more heavy rains this week.

Chaiwat Chuntirapong, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, on Sunday said that flooding continued in:

Ang Thong province in Wiset Chai Chan district with stable flood levels

province in Wiset Chai Chan district with stable flood levels Ayutthaya province in Bang Ban, Bang Pahan, Bang Pa-in, Bang Sai, Phai Hai and Sena districts with stable floodwater

province in Bang Ban, Bang Pahan, Bang Pa-in, Bang Sai, Phai Hai and Sena districts with stable floodwater Chiang Rai province in Chiang Khong, Chiang Saen, Doi Luang, Mae Chan, Mae Fah Luang, Mae Sai, Muang, Thoeng and Wiang Kaen districts with flood levels falling

province in Chiang Khong, Chiang Saen, Doi Luang, Mae Chan, Mae Fah Luang, Mae Sai, Muang, Thoeng and Wiang Kaen districts with flood levels falling Loei province in Chiang Khan and Pak Chom districts with rising floodwater

province in Chiang Khan and Pak Chom districts with rising floodwater Mae Hong Son province in Pang Ma Pha and Sop Moei districts with declining flood levels

province in Pang Ma Pha and Sop Moei districts with declining flood levels Nan province in Wiang Sa district with rising floodwater

province in Wiang Sa district with rising floodwater Nong Khai province in Muang, Ratana Wapi, Sangkhom, Sri Chiang Mai and Tha Bo districts with rising flood levels

province in Muang, Ratana Wapi, Sangkhom, Sri Chiang Mai and Tha Bo districts with rising flood levels Phetchabun province in Chon Daen and Nong Phai districts with falling flood levels

province in Chon Daen and Nong Phai districts with falling flood levels Phitsanulok province in Bang Rakam, Muang and Phrom Phiram districts with stable flood levels

province in Bang Rakam, Muang and Phrom Phiram districts with stable flood levels Prachin Buri province in Muang and Prachantakham districts with declining floodwater

province in Muang and Prachantakham districts with declining floodwater Sukhothai province in Kong Krailat district with receding floodwater

province in Kong Krailat district with receding floodwater Tak province in Mae Ramat, Mae Sot, Phop Phra and Tha Song Yang districts with lower flood levels

Mr Chaiwat said that from Aug 16 to Sept 15, flooding killed 43 people, injured 24 others and affected 133,040 families in 28 provinces, half of which were in the North.

The Meteorological Department said that from Sunday to Tuesday heavy rain was forecast in the Northeast, the East and on the western coast of the South. From Wednesday to Saturday rains will decline in the North and the upper Northeast but will continue in the lower Northeast, the Central Plains, the East and the South.