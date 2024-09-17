Thai health ministry to summon doctor with multiple jobs

The Public Health Ministry moved to assure the public that it is investigating reports about a doctor at a state-run hospital which allegedly is practicing at multiple private hospitals, despite collecting extra pay for signing a non-competition clause in his contract.

Dr Sawat Apiwachaneewong, the Public Health Ministry inspector at Participatory Health Region 12, on Sunday said Yala Provincial Public Health Office had already set up a committee to investigate the claims on Sept 10.

The doctor in question is a specialist physician at Yala Hospital, according to a post by the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT) on the "Watchdog Operation" page on Facebook on Saturday. The post stopped short of providing further details on the doctor's identity.

The doctor had agreed to a non-competition clause in his employment contract — which entitles doctors who agree to refrain from practicing at private clinics and hospitals to a 10,000-baht monthly incentive — but the doctor's profile could be found on the websites of three different private hospitals, the post alleged.

As such, the doctor took home an additional 120,000 baht in incentives last year, and 30,000 baht this year to date, according to ACT's post.

The post drew a flurry of reactions from netizens, with many calling for harsh punishments for the doctor in question, saying such doctors contribute to long waiting times at public hospitals.

Dr Sawat said the committee is in the process of gathering evidence and will summon the doctor and others involved for questioning today.

If the investigation finds the doctor has breached his employment contract, he will be ordered to refund double the amount of incentives received, plus 15% interest per annum from the month he breached the contract, Dr Sawat said.