Online sexual abuse now at severe levels in Thailand

Activists carry messages denouncing sexual harassment and rape as they move from Bangkok's Suntiphap Park to Victory Monument in 2022. (File photo)

The growing threat of sexual harassment on social media is having a severe impact on children and the young, according to Thailand's National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

In its social outlook report released on Aug 26, the NESDC said victims of such harassment are at risk of developing social, emotional, and mental health problems, including anxiety and depression.

In some cases, they even engage in criminal acts as a result of the traumas they have suffered. ECPAT International, a Unicef-affiliated organisation, identified Thailand as one of the 25 countries with alarming levels of online sexual harassment against children and youth. This information corresponds with data from the Royal Thai Police, which shows a sharp increase in child sexual abuse cases, from 48 in 2017 to 540 last year.

Online sexual harassment against children is divided into three levels, according to the NESDC. Low-level harassment is often characterised by perpetrators not considering their actions as harmful. At this level, perpetrators harass victims through non-specific comments, such as those who are sexually attracted to young girls and make sexually suggestive comments about school-aged children.

The moderate level focuses on repeated actions designed to inflict emotional distress on victims. It often involves persistent harassment, attempts to humiliate and embarrass victims, and the gradual invasion of personal privacy.

Rampant harassment

The severe/high level involves violent and aggressive actions, causing emotional and psychological harm. This level of harassment is a clear violation of sexual abuse laws. Examples include luring minors into romantic relationships and forcing them into sexual acts, recording these acts without their consent, and exploiting the victims by charging people for viewing the recordings.

A Unicef report in 2022 found many young people do not know how to get help if they or their friends experience online sexual abuse. Some do not see themselves as victims, while others are too shy to report it, leading to the underreporting of these crimes, according to the NESDC.

Measures must be implemented to address the problem, the NESDC said. These include addressing the issue of complacency towards sexual harassment, starting with family members monitoring their children’s use of social media closely. The government and communities should also put measures in place to punish perpetrators.

The NESDC also stressed the need for education providers and communities to educate people about their rights, the risks of online sexual harassment and the evolving nature of online threats. Families should teach their children to protect personal information, while education providers should incorporate lessons on how to deal with sexual grooming as part of their curricula, the NESDC suggested.