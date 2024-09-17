Expo heeds royal wisdom

Visitors to Sustainability Expo 2023 last year participate in various activities at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. This year's SX 2024 is to be held from Sept 27 to Oct 6.

Organisers and exhibitors at the upcoming 5th Sustainability Expo 2024 (SX 2024), which will be held from Sept 27 to Oct 6, are gearing up to encourage participants to learn more about environmental sustainability in 10 zones.

As one of the biggest sustainability events in Asean, the event will be run under the theme "Sufficiency for Sustainability", inspired by the first speech His Majesty the King delivered at his coronation on May 4, 2019.

According to SX 2024 press statement, the 70,000-square-metre Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) will be divided into 10 zones.

The statement said the exhibition zone on the ground floor will be divided into five parts and include award-giving events that encourage public participation under the theme.

The exhibition starts with "SEP Inspiration", a zone sharing ideas about the sufficiency economy philosophy through the figures and organisations that successfully integrate the philosophy into their operations, including the Chaipattana Foundation.

The participants will also be greeted by Prologue, an immersive experience that displays the effect humans have on the environment, and Story from Plateau, by Bangkok Art Biennale 2024 artist Bounpaul Phothyzan.

In the "Better Me" zone, they will learn how to live happily with others from different generations and get updated on current food trends.

In the "Better Living" zone, they will learn about activities or projects by leading companies focused on a clean environment and the circular economy.

The "Better Community: Building Inclusive Community" zone will contain exhibits about local participation in promoting a more sustainable quality of life and the "Better World" art gallery, which will feature a variety of works on the theme.

On the lower ground floor, there is to be a Kids Zone with activities to boost children's skills and imagination; an SX marketplace with more than 280 shops selling sustainable products; an SX department store where participants can donate unwanted items to others and shop for second-hand products; and an SX food festival offering tasters from the many sustainable menus on display by celebrity chefs from Masterchef, Iron Chef, Top Chef, and Hell's Kitchen.

For the seminar on the second floor, participants will be taught more about in the B2C2B (business-to-consumer-to-business) context during forums hosted by leading sustainable networks such as Nikkei BP and the Australian Trade.

The event will run from 10am to 8pm, at the QSNCC. It is co-hosted by its co-founders: Thai Beverage, Frasers Property, PTT Plc, Siam Cement Group (SCG), and Thai Union Group, with the support of the Thailand Supply Chain Network.