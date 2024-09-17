Flash flood hits the heart of Phayao

Flood-hit residents are evacuated to safe ground in Muang district of Phayao on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Muang Phayao municipal office)

PHAYAO: Persistent overnight rain caused the Mae Ka Huai Khian stream to overflow in Muang district on Tuesday morning, leaving many residents, young and old, stranded on upper floors and roofs.

According to local media, the stream burst its banks in Ban Huai Khian village in tambon Mae Ka of Muang district. Flood levels ranged from one to two metres, swamping many buildings and vehicles.

The University of Phayao was among the inundated properties. Many students fled their flooded dormitories and took refuge on the rooftops.