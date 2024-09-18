Emergency flood budget gets the nod

Vehicles are seen piled up after floodwaters receded in Muang district of Phayao province on Tuesday. RADIO THAILAND'S PHAYAO OFFICE

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a request by the Ministry of Interior to divert 3.04 billion baht from the central budget in the current fiscal year to fund the government's provision of financial assistance to flood victims in many provinces.

Approved at the new cabinet's first weekly meeting, the special flood relief budget is intended for the estimated 338,391 households in 57 provinces that have been affected by flooding from May, said Traisuree Taisaranakul, a ministry spokeswoman.

The financial assistance will range from 5,000 to 9,000 baht per household, she said.

Households hit by flooding for between one and 30 days will each be entitled to 5,000 baht, while those affected for 31-60 will each receive 7,000 baht, she said. Those hit for longer durations can claim 9,000 baht.

Jirayu Houngsub, an adviser to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, said anyone whose house suffered in excess of 70% flood damage will each get an extra 230,000 baht.

The 57 provinces include Krabi, Kanchanaburi, Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chaiyaphum, Chon Buri, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Trang, Trat, Tak, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan, Bueng Kan, Prachin Buri, Ayutthaya, Phangnga, Phayao, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phrae, Phuket, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yala, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Roi Et, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei and Si Sa Ket.

At her first cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Ms Paetongtarn said she had ordered that a new committee be created and tasked with directing and managing the effects of flooding, storms and landslides, together with a new centre with a mandate to assist victims of these.

The premier pointed to the need to conduct more serious dialogue with neighbouring countries in the Mekong River basin, including Myanmar, on how to work together to improve water management cooperation through the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) mechanism.

As more incidents of torrential rain are expected from Wednesday till Saturday, all concerned agencies were instructed to ensure their disaster warning systems work properly and that people in areas expected to encounter more floods receive prompt warnings, the premier said.