Air force 'bribe' on ministry radar now

Phumtham: Bribery not a recent issue

Transnational bribery involving the military has been a chronic problem, but the latest claim remains unverified pending an investigation, said Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in response to a recent allegation of kickbacks allegedly paid by a US company to the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).

The defence minister said bribery is not a recent problem implicating the military. "It's been around for a long time," he said.

He said he has not looked into the details of the latest allegation. "But I'll have a look later. I don't have information yet," Mr Phumtham said, adding his priority rests with directing the military relief operations for flood victims in the North and Northeast.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) last week promised to study reports which said US-based agricultural and construction equipment firm Deere had paid bribes to secure contracts with the RTAF, the Department of Highways (DoH) and the Department of Rural Roads.

The pledge was made by the anti-graft agency after it emerged that Deere agreed to pay US$9.93 million (about 336 million baht) to settle charges brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after its Thai subsidiary, Wirtgen Thailand, was found to have bribed state agencies to win procurement contracts.

The NACC stressed it was an international bribery case of public interest.

The commission said it was in the middle of collecting information and coordinating with the [US] SEC on the matter.

The NACC maintained it would work to ensure the company and any officials found to have taken bribes would be prosecuted.

RTAF chief ACM Panpakdee Pattanakul has said the air force is aware of the reports, adding he was told the bribes were paid between 2019 and 2020.

On Tuesday, Mr Phumtham said there are agencies to handle corruption cases involving various levels of state officials and political post holders. The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) deals with graft related to state officials, and the NACC with corruption among public office holders.

They must be given a free hand to do their jobs.

Mr Phumtham said the Defence Ministry will tackle the problem without interfering in the investigation. "There are processes for that," he said.

He said he was unsure if he would carry on the military procurement projects launched by his predecessor, Sutin Klungsang.

Procurement projects, like those for Gripen fighter jets and submarines, will be addressed after the flooding emergency, he said.