Suriya imagines 'seamless' transport infrastructure

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has outlined the government's transport infrastructure development policy for the short, medium, and long term.

Addressing a meeting of transport organisations upon taking office under the Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration, Mr Suriya said he and his two deputies have worked out a policy guideline consisting of nine key points to be implemented in three phases.

First, Mr Suriya said the ministry would expedite the pending transport investment projects.

Second, the ministry is also responsible for enhancing the efficiency of the country's transport network so that it could be connected seamlessly to the transport networks of other countries, he said.

Third, the ministry will also engage more with private investors and offer them wider roles in the government's new transport investment projects. With the infusion of more business investments, the projects will rely less on the state budget, he said.

Fourth, the ministry will focus on improving public access to government-operated transport systems. He said better management of operating costs could bring down fares while still maintaining quality service.

Fifth, the country's logistics also need to be upgraded to the point where its costs could be brought down as well, he said.

He said that sixth, the development of clean energy will be prioritised as part of the country's overall transport development programme.

Seventh, the safety standards of any new transport projects need to be ensured from construction to operation.

Eighth, the transport organisations and agencies under the ministry will function with greater accountability and adhere to law and principles of good governance, he said.

Lastly, the ministry will invite public input on running public transport to maximise its work performance.

Mr Suriya added that short-term policies are urgent, while medium-term ones span one to three years. Long-term policies last five years or longer.

The minister said the long-overdue Rama II Road construction project must be completed quickly.