Heavy rain causes more flooding in parts of Phuket

Listen to this article

Flooding in Muang district of Phuket on Wednesday morning. (Photo supplied)

PHUKET: Many areas of this island province were flooded and some roads closed to traffic on Wednesday morning following persistent rain.

Most of the flooding was reported in Muang district, including sections of Patak, Chaloem Phrakiat, Chaofa Tawantok and Wiset roads. Traffic was halted at the three-way Tha Kraeng intersection in tambon Talad Nuea.

Flooding was also reported in Kathu district in front of Wat Kathu, Siko Market and Simon Cabaret Phuket.