SRT chief set high-speed rail deadline

Listen to this article

Train models are displayed at Asia Pacific Rail 2023 at Bitec Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The State Railway of Thailand's (SRT) new director, Veeris Ammarapala, has been told to complete the high-speed Sino-Thai railway project by the first quarter of next year.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Wednesday Mr Veeris will lay down his policies to the SRT by early next month now the cabinet has approved his appointment.

He said Mr Veeris's main goals include clearing the SRT's 230-billion-baht debt and changing the main mode of logistics transport from road to rail as the government favours rail transport.

The Transport Ministry has also told the SRT to quickly look for a private bidder who will complete the second phase of the double-track railway project worth 298 billion baht, which consists of six routes, said Mr Suriya.

In addition, he said the ministry will accelerate construction of the 356-kilometre Nakhon Ratchasima-Nong Khai section of the Sino-Thai high-speed railway project worth 341.35 billion baht so it will be completed within the first quarter of next year.

The SRT will be responsible for looking for a private company that will be granted the concession to operate the railway.

"In 2025, Thailand and China will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

"Therefore, the SRT must complete both phases of the Sino-Thai high-speed railway project quickly," said the minister.

Mr Suriya said the project's first phase includes the 250-kilometre section linking Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima while the Nakhon Ratchasima-Nong Khai section is part of the second phase.

Both sections of the rail project are expected to become operational some time in 2028.