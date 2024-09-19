Laos seeks Asean's help with Mekong

Listen to this article

Saleumxay: Beset by water woes

Vientiane: Laos is urging Asean and other stakeholders to join forces in solving the problem of Mekong River water security and environmental issues as the region faces still more floods.

Speaking at the opening of the "2nd Asean-MRC Water Security Dialogue" among Asean member states, Mekong River countries and development partners to discuss water security on Wednesday, Saleumxay Kommasith, Laos' deputy PM and foreign minister, said the Mekong River is the foundation of people's livelihoods in mainland Southeast Asia.

It is the source of food production, energy generation and resilient trade and commerce.

He said the Mekong River contributes to the region in food security providing 2.6 millions tonnes of fish annually and feeding the basin.

Yet despite the enriched natural resources, the Mekong River has been facing challenges because climate change, as well as the rapid development and growth along the river, are putting increased pressure on the waterways and the environment.

For example, people living along the river have been witnessing rising water levels due to the heavy rainfall triggered by Typhoon Yagi, which has flooded many regions across the Mekong basin and destroyed people livelihoods, property and cultural products, Mr Saleumxay told the forum.

It was held under the theme "Sustainable Investment for a Connected, Resilient, and Water-Secure Southeast Asia".

Mr Saleumxay said such a phenomenon calls for urgent action for water security and better preventative measures, including improved disaster and risk management and early warning mechanisms, as well as a higher level of preparedness.

He said Asean-MRC must play a central role in supporting disaster prevention and water governance among member states, and protect communities in in the basin.

The MRC had a prior consultation process on a hydropower project along the Mekong River, and it has been a core mechanism for openly sharing data, information, and early notification among member states.

"In this context, we need to join forces in strengthening our coordination and collaboration to balance economic growth and environmental challenges. Cooperation within the Mekong and beyond is the key to the sustainable use and management of water resources," he added.

"Let us continue to work together towards a more resilient and water-secure Asean."

Bounkham Vorachit, Laos' Natural Resources and Environment Minister, chairman of the Lao National Mekong Committee and the 2024 MRC Council chairman, said during her remarks that the Mekong River is a critical source of energy -- primarily hydropower and more recently solar, wind and pumped storage -- that sustains the countries' development. Beyond its role in energy production, the river and its basin support millions of livelihoods through agriculture, fisheries, and transport.

Yet Ms Bounkham said people living along the Mekong are vulnerable to climate-related disasters, with increasingly frequent typhoons and extreme weather events due to the climate change, leading to more floods and drought, and posing a risk to the region.