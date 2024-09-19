Storm Soulik to bring heavy rain until Monday

Storm strengthening and expected to make landfall in Vietnam on Thursday night

A depression near the upper Vietnamese coast has developed into Tropical Storm Soulik and is expected to cause heavy downpours across Thailand until Monday, according to the Meteorological Department.

The storm was about 90 kilometres northeast of Quang Tri province in Vietnam at 10am on Thursday with wind speeds of 65 kilometres per hour at its centre, said Kornrawee Sitthichivapak, director-general of the department.

The storm was moving west at about 30km per hour and was expected to make landfall in central Vietnam on Thursday night before gradually weakening, she said.

In any case, residents of Thailand should prepare for heavy downpours and strong winds in the northern, northeastern, central and southern regions, she said. People in these areas have been warned of possible flash floods and runoff.

Expected heavy rainfall:

Thursday:

Northeast: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani

Friday:

North: Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun

Saturday:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun

Sunday and Monday:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun

Boats are advised to remain ashore along the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand until Sunday due to heavy rain and high waves.

Policemen place barricades next to a large rock that fell during a landslide caused by heavy rain in the Patong municipality of Kathu district of Phuket on Wednesday. (Photo: Patong police station)