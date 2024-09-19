Storm Soulik to bring heavy rain until Monday

A depression near the upper Vietnamese coast has developed into Tropical Storm Soulik and is expected to cause heavy downpours across Thailand until Monday, according to the Meteorological Department.
The storm was about 90 kilometres northeast of Quang Tri province in Vietnam at 10am on Thursday with wind speeds of 65 kilometres per hour at its centre, said Kornrawee Sitthichivapak, director-general of the department.
The storm was moving west at about 30km per hour and was expected to make landfall in central Vietnam on Thursday night before gradually weakening, she said.
In any case, residents of Thailand should prepare for heavy downpours and strong winds in the northern, northeastern, central and southern regions, she said. People in these areas have been warned of possible flash floods and runoff.
Expected heavy rainfall:
Thursday:
- Northeast: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani
- East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
- South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun
Friday:
- North: Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun
- Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani
- Central Plains: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri and Greater Bangkok
- East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi and Trat
- South: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun
Saturday:
- North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun
- Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham and Nakhon Ratchasima
- Central Plains: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Greater Bangkok
- East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
- South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi
Sunday and Monday:
- North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun
- Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani
- Central Plains: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Greater Bangkok.
- East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
- South: Ranong and Phangnga
Boats are advised to remain ashore along the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand until Sunday due to heavy rain and high waves.
Policemen place barricades next to a large rock that fell during a landslide caused by heavy rain in the Patong municipality of Kathu district of Phuket on Wednesday. (Photo: Patong police station)
The graphic from the Meteorological Department shows the storm's expected path.