Mekong tributaries flood nearly 100,000 rai of agricultural land

Residents use boats for transportation in a flooded community as villages along the Nam Oun and Nam Songkhram rivers in Sri Songkhram district, Nakhon Phanom, have been severely affected by overflow from two major Mekong tributaries. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Almost 100,000 rai (about 39,500 acres) of agricultural land in this upper northeastern province have been inundated, with Sri Songkhram district suffering the worst impacts from overflow caused by two major tributaries of the rising Mekong River.

If Mekong levels do not recede in the next couple of weeks, flooded paddy fields are expected to sustain significant damage. The river has been at nearly 12 metres for almost a month, resulting in widespread flooding.

The latest survey showed that nearly 100,000 rai of agricultural land in Nakhon Phanom have been severely flooded. In Sri Songkhram, over 55,000 rai of paddy fields have been inundated.

Cattle raisers have also been affected, as they evacuated their animals to higher ground, leading to a shortage of animal feed. They have asked the government for assistance in obtaining compressed rice straw.

Residents in Pak Oun village, located along the Nam Oun and Nam Songkhram rivers, have been relying on boats for transportation due to heavy flooding, which has submerged about 20 to 30 houses. Flooding has also affected about 300 households in Tha Bo village in tambon Tha Bo Songkhram.

Ladda Seekanin, a 76-year-old Pak Oun resident, said that her village is hit by the overflow from the two tributaries every year, but this year's situation is more severe.

State and private agencies have been providing relief supplies to help affected households, she added.